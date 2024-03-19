Sound Income Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunburst Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the third quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,585 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $244.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.63 and a 200 day moving average of $229.18. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

