Sound Income Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NJR. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. New Jersey Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.42.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

In other New Jersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

