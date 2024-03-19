Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 667 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 16,675.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Clorox by 384.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 50,917 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,605,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Clorox by 742.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 78,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Clorox by 279.4% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 164,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 120,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,319,000 after buying an additional 415,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $148.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $178.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.03.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Bank of America raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

