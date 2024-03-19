Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 686 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 363.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,274,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,258,000 after acquiring an additional 999,315 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $122.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.74. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of -139.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -481.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SJM

About J. M. Smucker

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.