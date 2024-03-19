Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 852 Shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cedar Fair by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 0.1 %

Cedar Fair stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.08.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $371.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

