Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.
iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance
SLV stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $23.94.
iShares Silver Trust Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Silver Trust
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What Does Ciena’s Forecast Cut Say About Optical Demand for AI?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The Honest Company is Undergoing an Honestly Solid Turnaround
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- LifeMD Shares Come Back to Life on GLP-1 Business Growth
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.