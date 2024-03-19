Sound Income Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 220.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $157,925,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $38.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

