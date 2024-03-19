Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 90,132 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,132 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

TFC opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -192.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Get Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.