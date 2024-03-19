Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SFST opened at $30.29 on Monday. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $51.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.46 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $77,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,896.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $809,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 99,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,520 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.