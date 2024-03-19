Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.86.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,238,542 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 843,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 471,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 24,355 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

