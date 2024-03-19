Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SWN. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

NYSE SWN opened at $7.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after buying an additional 21,268,002 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,832,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,686,088 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 269.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,958,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,079,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

