SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Down 1%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.75 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 46,477 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 49,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.95 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.06.

About SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF

(Get Free Report)

The SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (SPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of Shariah-compliant global REITs. SPRE was launched on Dec 30, 2020 and is managed by SP Funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.