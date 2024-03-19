Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.57 and traded as low as $0.44. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Spanish Broadcasting System Trading Up 87.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.12, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.57.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

(Get Free Report)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spanish Broadcasting System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.