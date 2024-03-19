SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,414,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $387.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.25. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $317.91 and a one year high of $392.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

