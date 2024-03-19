SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,239 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 651.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 123,900.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

