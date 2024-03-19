Spero Therapeutics’ (SPRO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

SPRO stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $93.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2,934.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

