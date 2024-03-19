Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Treasurer Adam W. Woodard Sells 1,229 Shares

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Spire Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE SR opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $72.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.61.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

View Our Latest Report on Spire

Institutional Trading of Spire

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spire by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 29,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,153 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 101.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Spire by 10.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

