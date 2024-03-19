Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.31.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.54. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $156.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,248,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,486,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Splunk by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,043 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

