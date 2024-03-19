Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by William Marsh Rice University

William Marsh Rice University lowered its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Spotify Technology makes up about 0.7% of William Marsh Rice University’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. William Marsh Rice University’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,027,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 303.4% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,396,000 after buying an additional 989,243 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 194.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,123,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 741,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after buying an additional 695,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $254.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.97. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $124.57 and a 52-week high of $272.44.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.83.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

