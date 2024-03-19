Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.85

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.85 and traded as high as $8.46. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 3,265,392 shares.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott Physical Silver Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSLV. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 734,980 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 68.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 49,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 20,048 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.6% during the second quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 15.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 91,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 71.9% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 122,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 51,251 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

