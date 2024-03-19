Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Position Raised by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,012 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,017,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,344,000 after purchasing an additional 57,361 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,898,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,629,000 after acquiring an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,854,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,021,000 after acquiring an additional 112,789 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,007,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,180,000 after purchasing an additional 77,540 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $29,923.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,597.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,983 shares of company stock valued at $6,795,825 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on SFM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.9 %

SFM opened at $63.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.03 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $65.53.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

