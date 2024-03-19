Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Major Shareholder Holdings A/S Novo Sells 1,912,316 Shares of Stock

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 1,912,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $1,701,961.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,810,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Spruce Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright cut Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPRB. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 39.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 16,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

