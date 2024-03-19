Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor Sells 20,622 Shares of Stock

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 20,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $660,316.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,931.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Squarespace Stock Performance

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $34.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -689.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $270.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. Squarespace had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Squarespace by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,015,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Squarespace during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,254,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after purchasing an additional 956,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 152.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 932,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,411,000 after acquiring an additional 563,600 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

