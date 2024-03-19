St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Receives GBX 1,062.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,062.40 ($13.53).

Several research firms have issued reports on STJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 793 ($10.10) to GBX 637 ($8.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 955 ($12.16) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 850 ($10.82) to GBX 750 ($9.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend

LON:STJ opened at GBX 415.30 ($5.29) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 593.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 674.81. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 410.40 ($5.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,245 ($15.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.81, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -20,765.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently -120,000.00%.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

