Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.60.

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.64. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

