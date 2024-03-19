Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Robert W. Baird

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.90.

SBUX opened at $91.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.42. The firm has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $376,258 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 60.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Starbucks by 1.1% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at about $524,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

