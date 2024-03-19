Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.62% of Steel Dynamics worth $118,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11,205.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

STLD stock opened at $139.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $140.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42. The stock has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

