Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $5.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Casinos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

CNTY opened at $2.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.60 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 671.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 812.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,443 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos in the second quarter worth $61,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 49.0% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. Century Casinos, Inc was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

