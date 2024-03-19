Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 16,706 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 372% compared to the average volume of 3,543 put options.

In other news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 5,841 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total transaction of $95,383.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,836,776 shares in the company, valued at $46,324,552.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 1,540 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $28,844.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,097.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock worth $378,754. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,929,000 after buying an additional 2,520,355 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $193.85 million, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of -0.66.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.65) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

