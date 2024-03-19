StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.12. OncoCyte has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 389.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

