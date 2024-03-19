StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Up 5.7 %
Shares of Organovo stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Organovo has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $2.33.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 182.88%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Organovo will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
