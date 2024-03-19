StockNews.com Lowers GameStop (NYSE:GME) to Sell

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th.
GameStop Trading Down 2.4 %
Institutional Trading of GameStop
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GameStop by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in GameStop by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in GameStop by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.
About GameStop
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
