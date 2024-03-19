Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Acquires 17,364 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2,375.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,364 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $519,995,000 after acquiring an additional 48,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,320,567 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $514,289,000 after acquiring an additional 206,189 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $190.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.84 and a twelve month high of $191.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

