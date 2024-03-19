Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. The stock has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

