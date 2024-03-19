Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 56.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,206 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 898.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after buying an additional 226,172 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,379,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 349.4% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $729.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

