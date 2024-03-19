Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:NJAN opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

