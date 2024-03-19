Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $472.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $456.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $426.60. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $357.72 and a 1 year high of $476.30. The company has a market cap of $378.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.