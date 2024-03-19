Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 130 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $546.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $545.51 and its 200 day moving average is $523.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.54 and a 1 year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

