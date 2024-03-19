Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 242 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.55.

American Tower Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $195.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.11 and its 200-day moving average is $191.45. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

