Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,533 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 316.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $235.81 and a 12-month high of $346.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $329.86 and a 200 day moving average of $303.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

