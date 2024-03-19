Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,135 Shares of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 834,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF comprises about 3.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF worth $16,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67.

Get Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Aptus International Enhanced Yield (IDUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks capital appreciation and current income. The fund selects global ex-US ETFs that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with equity-linked notes and options strategy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:IDUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus International Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.