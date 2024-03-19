Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.37 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $120.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

