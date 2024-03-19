Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (BATS:ADME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 1.40% of Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ADME opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $216.60 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.

Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (ADME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to select large-cap US stocks that exhibit positive fundamental and momentum characteristics combined with a downside hedge. ADME was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Aptus.

