Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,619 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,164,000 after purchasing an additional 10,066,797 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,038,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.50 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.46.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.2405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.