Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 52,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.80 and a 12-month high of $48.38.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.