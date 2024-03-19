Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 2.38% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DMBS. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,867,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,813,000 after buying an additional 46,336 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,717,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $860,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Price Performance

DMBS stock opened at $48.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.96. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $50.59.

About DoubleLine Mortgage ETF

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

