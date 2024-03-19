Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,740,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 0.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 604,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,498 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $35.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $696.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

