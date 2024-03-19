Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,741 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 0.29% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POCT. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 108.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 676,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 352,466 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2,375.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 553.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 143,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 121,549 shares during the period. Finally, WPWealth LLP raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 61.7% during the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 237,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 90,841 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

BATS:POCT opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average is $35.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

