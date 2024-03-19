Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 176.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 21,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 159,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

