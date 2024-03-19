Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions makes up 0.7% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,648,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,917 shares of company stock valued at $12,660,561 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BR opened at $199.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.43. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 55.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.